"I think he is Mr. WrestleMania" - Cesaro praises current WWE superstar

WWE Superstar Cesaro was on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week, and in one highlight, he named Seth Rollins as the Mr. WrestleMania of this generation.

Cesaro is considered pound-for-pound the strongest man in WWE. Earlier this year, the Swiss Superman was on a stellar run at the top of the card, and he won his first major singles match at WrestleMania by defeating Rollins. Cesaro also clashed with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking about his match at this year's WrestleMania, Cesaro mentioned that it was incredible being in the ring with Rollins. He called the former WWE Universal Champion the modern-day Mr. WrestleMania. The Swiss Cyborg also described how he and Rollins had a similar mindset of stealing the show whenever they stepped into the ring.

“It felt right, to be in the ring with Seth, you know, who I shared the road with, who is I think I said it in the 24 as well, I think he is Mr. WrestleMania," said Cesaro. "All the stuff he's achieved at WrestleMania that's second to none. I think nobody can claim that."

"The matches that he puts on every WrestleMania and SummerSlam as well, every time he gets in the ring, I think we are similar in that mindset, we always try to outdo each other," Cesaro continued. "Obviously when we’re in different matches on the same show as well, but even when we’re in the same one, we try to get the best result possible. And I think we did that at WrestleMania.”

Cesaro was nervous before his match against Rollins at WrestleMania

During the interview, Cesaro recalled how people walked up to him backstage and asked if he was nervous before the bout. The Swiss Superman noted that his friends mentioned that it was the biggest match of his life, and this pressure made him a little jittery.

Cesaro also shared how not being in front of the crowd for over a year also led to some doubts in his mind. But Cesaro made it clear that when the bell rang, things started to fall in place, and he put on a performance that thrilled the fans.

Do you agree with Cesaro? Is Seth Rollins Mr. WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

