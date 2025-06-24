  • home icon
  • WWE Superstar to cost Rhea Ripley her upcoming Street Fight and join The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar to cost Rhea Ripley her upcoming Street Fight and join The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

By Sheron
Published Jun 24, 2025 15:01 GMT
Rhea Ripley to lose due to another WWE star? [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Can Rhea Ripley defeat Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions? [Image Credits: wwe.com]

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, it was announced that Rhea Ripley will face Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at Night of Champions. The announcement was shocking as fans also learned that the Intercontinental title match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles was canceled.

However, this could be an interesting match not only because two of the most dominant women will square off in the ring but also due to the implications of the bout. Fans could see a new Judgment Day member added to the group in the form of Roxanne Perez.

Since her call-up to the main roster, Perez has been looking to join The Judgment Day. While not an official member, the former NXT Women's Champion is warming up to the group by helping them out in their matches. Furthermore, on RAW, she helped Rodriguez put Mami through a table. Many fans have speculated that she could also replace Liv Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

This would be in line with how Naomi held the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Bianca Belair after the latter's original partner, Jade Cargill, got injured. At the PLE, Perez could help Rodriguez win her match against Rhea Ripley, which would get her the chance to be an official Judgment Day member.

She had been working her way up the ranks by getting close to Dominik Mysterio, much to Morgan’s disbelief. Moreover, there has been tension between the current Women's Tag Team Champions. It could be the crack that Perez could take advantage of. However, these are only speculations as nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Rhea Ripley could get some help from a former champion

With the numbers game in The Judgment Day’s favor, Rhea Ripley could also get some unexpected help at the PLE. Many fans have speculated that Nikki Bella could come out to aid the former WWE Women’s World Champion.

This is due to her current feud with the group, especially Liv Morgan. With Morgan out, this could be the chance for Bella to cause some chaos that will fuel The Miracle Kid's future feud with her.

This could also add another layer to the storyline, as Liv Morgan could view Rodriguez and Perez's inability to stop Bella and Rhea Ripley at the PLE as a massive disappointment. This could cause Morgan to walk out of the group.

