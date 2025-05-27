  • home icon
  WWE Superstar to ditch The Judgment Day for Seth Rollins' faction after big offer? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar to ditch The Judgment Day for Seth Rollins' faction after big offer? Exploring the possibility

By Aviral Shukla
Modified May 27, 2025 17:26 GMT
Seth Rollins has formed a faction recently [Images Source: Screenshot via WWE
Seth Rollins recently formed a faction [Images Source: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's crew on WWE RAW have been stirring up trouble for the rest of the roster. The group has already taken out some of the top superstars and made it clear that anyone could be their next target.

Since the faction's inception, they have decimated big names like CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Fans are now beginning to speculate who could join the group next, and it seems Dirty Dom could be in line.

Seth Rollins emerged victorious from a triple-threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Finn Balor and Sami Zayn to earn a spot at the Premium Live Event. Dominik had thrown the chair into the ring to assist Balor, but just as the Irishman reached for it, Rollins executed his finisher before The Prince could take advantage.

The Judgment Day has already seen rising tensions, and this might just be the tipping point for these two superstars. Another layer could be added to the storyline, considering it was Rollins whom the young star inadvertently helped win the bout.

Perhaps this interference will attract the new group to the possibility of recruiting Mysterio. The Intercontinental Champion could elevate to the main event and benefit from being associated with The Visionary.

Although this possible change is really interesting, for the moment, it’s just speculation.

Dominik aligning with Seth Rollins could be the next chapter

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's relationship has been rocky since WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day has gone through a bunch of misunderstandings and power clashes.

The former Universal Champion was once seen as the clear leader, but has struggled to maintain control and has increasingly looked like the odd man out. Small mistakes, backstage friction, and conflicting alliances have slowly eroded their trust.

This recent blunder that cost Balor a shot at the Money in the Bank might just be the last straw. With tensions running high, Dominik teaming up with Seth Rollins could be more than just a crazy idea; it might be the next step in his journey.

Aviral Shukla is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over a decade. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2014 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others.

Edited by Brandon Nell
