WWE Superstar Dominik Dijakovic sends fans into frenzy by posting Paul Heyman's photo on Twitter

WWE are certainly teasing a partnership that has immense potential.

Having Paul Heyman on his side will be huge for Dominik Dijakovic.

Will WWE bring these two men together?

WWE Superstar Dominik Dijakovic's recent post on Twitter has the entire WWE Universe talking. While the NXT Superstar's move to the main roster is no secret, his recent Social Media posts are continually hinting at interesting prospects for the talented Superstar and his plausible plans for RAW.

Most recently, Dijakovic took to Twitter and posted a picture of Paul Heyman. It is interesting to note that this post came soon after WWE decided to remove Paul Heyman from the role of the Executive Producer of RAW and Vince McMahon wants the industry veteran to focus more on his in-ring role. As per the reports, this decision was taken owing to the poor ratings of RAW, and while a lot of people could be blamed for that, it appears that Paul Heyman was the one who took the fall.

After the recent turn of events, Dominik Dijakovic's post hints at the possibility of him being managed by Paul Heyman once he arrives on RAW. The Red brand has seen the likes of Zelina Vega managing Andrade and Angel Garza as well as MVP managing Bobby Lashley, and both these projects have worked really well.

Based on that as well as the absence of Brock Lesnar makes it fair to assume that Paul Heyman could take an interest in Dominik Dijakovic. Especially after this tweet from the Superstar.

Dominik Dijakovic and his recent WWE run

WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic picked momentum last year right ahead of the WarGames which saw him team up with Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa to take on the Undisputed Era. There was no turning back after that as Dijakovic went on to prove his in-ring prowess effortlessly in the months that followed.

His matches against Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano proved that he hs everything that it takes to become one of the top Superstars in the company. After failing in his attempt to capture the NXT North American Title, Dijakovic faced Gragano which was also his last match on the Black and Gold brand.

He is now gearing up for his debut on the Red brand and the last few weeks have seen him tease a lot of possibilities. In fact, he posted a picture of the United States Championship which led to the speculations that he would soon challenge Apollo Crews for the title. He also posted a picture of Seth Rollins which led to the rumours about him joining the Monday Night Messaih's faction. It will be interesting to see what the creators have in mind for a Superstar of his calibre, and we hope that he will be booked efficiently on WWE RAW.