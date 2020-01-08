WWE Superstar fears that Brock Lesnar will 'break his limbs' during Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble at #1

Last night, Paul Heyman announced that current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will compete in the Royal Rumble Match, entering at number one with the aim of running through the entire roster and proving himself as the most dominant force in WWE.

Well, one Superstar has said he most definitely doesn't want to enter at number two - fearing that 'The Beast Incarnate' will break his limbs!

Drake Maverick took to Twitter tonight to state that he wants people to stop putting the suggestion out there that he be the second entrant, as he doesn't want to share the ring with Brock Lesnar. Maverick would ask, "Is my life not a joke to you all enough already that you'd go as far as to enjoy seeing my limbs broken?"

Can everybody PLEASE stop putting it out there in the universe that I draw #2 in the #RoyalRumble & be in the ring with @BrockLesnar



Is my life not a joke to you all enough already that you’d go as far as to enjoy seeing my limbs broken?



No thank you. — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 7, 2020

The former WWE 24/7 Champion would then go on to clarify that he wasn't "scared" and actually just wants to enter the Royal Rumble Match much later, to avoid leaving the event with broken bones.

Also - I didn’t once say I was ‘scared’ I just would much prefer a much later entry & no bones broken. That’s is all. https://t.co/GRf16JOt2I — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 7, 2020

Will Drake Maverick get his wish of a later entry, or might he have to face 'The Beast Incarnate' head-on in the Royal Rumble Match? Only time will tell.