WWE Superstar hits out in furious outburst at slur on NXT

WWE NXT

NXT may be going further and further into the WWE mainstream these days, but its fans and Superstars remain ever loyal and protective of the brand.

Since its launch as the brainchild of Triple H, NXT has helped produce, shape or develop some of the company's biggest names, like Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to name a few.

Along the way they picked up and maintained a solid, almost cult-like following amongst wrestling fans who remained fiercely protective of all things black and yellow - with NXT's superstars acting much the same way.

For an example of such a figure you need look no further than Johnny Gargano, the former NXT Champion who is arguably 'Mr NXT', and one of the show's most popular stars, from his days as part of the tag team DIY, through to his stellar singles run.

The 32-year-old Ohio native has made no secret of his passion for NXT, and this shone through superbly as part of a recent interview he did with TMZ, in which he was quizzed about the notion that some still consider the former developmental brand of WWE the "minor leagues."

He hit back:

"That's BS... That's complete garbage and it is something that me and a lot of guys have worked to dispel for a very long time. So, Anyone out there that uses the words 'main roster' when talking about RAW and SmackDown, how about you watch the show on Wednesday nights? and you'll see the real 'main roster!"

