WWE Superstar John Cena hints at retirement with a cryptic message

Is one of the most incredible careers of all time about to come to an end?

Cena last featured in WWE at WrestleMania 36 in a match against Bray Wyatt

John Cena's latest message has hinted he may be considering retirement

WWE Superstar John Cena has sparked fears he could be set to retire from wrestling after posting a cryptic message on social media.

With a post beginning, "all things end," the multi-time former world champion's tweet has seen the WWE Universe into meltdown with thousands of interactions within seconds.

Cena, who last featured in WWE at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House Match, said:

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020

While the 42-year-old stopped short of confirming that the message signaled the end of his in-ring career, speculation has been rife that John Cena might soon hang his boots.

Cena has already spent the last few years working a vastly reduced schedule in WWE, while pursuing other opportunities outside of the squared circle.

He's already fashioned a substantial career in film and television, but has never made a secret of the fact that WWE and its fans are where his heart remains.

Cena is one of the company's most decorated performers. Since his debut on SmackDown in 2002 in a match against Kurt Angle, he's accumulated an astonishing combined 16 reigns as WWE and World Heavyweight Championship. He's also a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble match.