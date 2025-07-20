WWE Superstar to be kicked out of Judgment Day after losing championship at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner, and the excitement among fans is elevating as the show gets closer. The premium live event is set to feature some of the most highly anticipated matches of the season, with some of the biggest stars from the industry set to make their presence felt.

Among the matches confirmed for the history-making event, a massive Women’s Tag Team title match is set to turn the division upside down. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will attempt to defend their titles against the duo of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, a pairing that fans have been loving lately.

Considering the massive popularity of Flair and Bliss, there is a chance that the tag team titles change hands at SummerSlam. However, WWE could use it as a twist as well. Roxanne Perez could potentially get pinned in the match at the premium live event, which could further lead to Raquel Rodriguez getting furious at her partner for losing the title.

Rodriguez could potentially kick Perez out of the Judgment Day to create a new storyline altogether, with the faction garnering the attention that they have deserved over the past few weeks. This could further lead to a singles feud between the two in the future. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the faction next.

WWE legend called out Judgment Day member for her in-ring work recently

Raquel Rodriguez is undoubtedly one of the most powerful women on the women’s roster currently. The star has been making headlines with her title defenses lately, and her recent pairing with Roxanne Perez has garnered a lot of attention.

WWE legend Kevin Nash addressed Raquel’s work in the squared circle. On a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, the legend called out one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions for her in-ring work, suggesting that she should use her size to enhance her performance in the ring.

“I get p*ssed off at her because she always works down. She works small. I’ll see her selling and she’ll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big, like moving your hands this way instead of dropping so you can get drop down to them. They got to teeter to knock you off your f***ing base when you’re that much bigger than them…She’s working too small. As a person tries to knock you down, then they use more momentum, eventually you want them to use the ropes, which now here comes the high spot that either you’re going to take the bump or in this case if you’re getting heat, then you cut the person off," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Raquel will be in action at SummerSlam defending her Tag Team titles along with Roxanne Perez. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the star in the coming weeks.

