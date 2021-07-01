WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly discusses his new character on NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly is carving his legacy on the Black and Gold brand. He has been involved in an intense feud with Adam Cole since The Undisputed Era split up earlier this year. O'Reilly has also inserted himself into the NXT Championship picture and is one of the most credible contenders for the gold.

He has looked different in the last few months, delivering incredible matches and promos against some of the best superstars on WWE NXT. He seems more confident and has started to establish himself as one of the top babyfaces on the brand.

"@AdamColePro, why don't you give us the excuse you're going to give next week when I whoop your a** at the #NXTGAB!" @KORcombat has called out ADAM COLE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iLQi5dSHjH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly recently talked about his new WWE character in an interview with ViBe & Wrestling. He admitted that he is trying to be authentic and is experimenting a lot to find what works best for him. Here's what he had to say:

"It's hard to place where the inspiration comes from. It comes from me trying to be authentic myself and I’m still finding it, seeing what really works for this character. A lot of this is throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks; but yeah, I am trying to be myself and have fun with it and not stress myself out. That's what this should be about. I am so lucky to be involved in this business so you are trying to have as much fun as you can while you are here."

O'Reilly has been highly praised for delivering incredible segments during his rivalry with Adam Cole. He also came across as a convincing threat while squaring off against the WWE NXT Champion, Karrion Kross.

Watch the full interview below:

Kyle O'Reilly prepares to explore more opportunities on WWE NXT

Kyle O'Reilly is thrilled to see that the WWE NXT creative team has trusted him with the responsibility of carrying his character. He gets more time on the mic now, and the creative freedom allows him to get more genuine during the promos. He recently discussed this change and said:

"There is trust put into us," Kyle O'Reilly revealed. "They know nobody knows our characters as much as we do. I think they have faith we’re going to do justice to the storyline at hand. [Producers] give us a good sense of what they are looking for. So many genius guys calling the shots in NXT, you want to please everyone. At the same time, you also want to keep the integrity of the storyline at hand."

In 2009, I met you. In 2021, I end you. pic.twitter.com/29Jdz53kYJ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 27, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly is scheduled to face Adam Cole in a singles match at WWE NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday. He has won their previous encounter and will look to replicate the result next week.

