WWE Superstar Matt Riddle opens up on his Twitter war with AEW's Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 188 // 05 Sep 2019, 07:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Riddle opened up about Jericho

With NXT just two weeks away from its incredible move to the USA Network, Matt Riddle may just be one of the hottest talents in wrestling right now.

Not only that, but he's making a name for himself by calling out and trash-talking certain veterans - namely Goldberg and AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

When Riddle joined us for Episode 6 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had to ask him all about the current AEW World Champion, you can watch the full interview below or read it here.

Do you have any messages at all to deliver to Chris Jericho?

Matt: No, no messages for him, no messages for him. I'm not gonna give him that. I already have my one video, he knows what I think.

He told me to listen and learn, or whatever - which wasn't even directed properly towards me. Like I said, I wasn't trying to get him mad. It was just my opinion on somebody, in multiple interviews and whatever. Then I just watched that match and it was just too much. It was just too much.

So, I think maybe he should listen and learn. If he wants to get his a** kicked, he can - but I doubt he wants that.

Advertisement

However, Matt Riddle did say he'd much rather be trapped in a lift with the former WWE Superstar than with Goldberg, stating that he and Jericho could make each other laugh.

You're trapped in a lift - you need to choose one of these two people to be trapped in a lift with - Goldberg or Chris Jericho?

Matt: Probably Jericho, because Goldberg is just... I told you that I talked to him. He's not a fun guy. At least he's not fun for me, I'll say that. He could be fun.

Maybe it's just because of things that had been said already but we did not click. It would just be very terrible.

With Jericho, when he posted that video making fun of my face and all that stuff, like the look, I thought it was hilarious. Personally, I think we'd have more fun, even though we are not fans of one other per se, I think we could make each other laugh, regardless.

Goldberg not so much, nobody is laughing in that confined space.

Minor League Wannabe Bros are funny.... #SuperKingOfShmoes @ Riddle, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/01v4KHVLfl — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 5, 2019

You can check out our entire interview with WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.