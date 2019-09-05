WWE Superstar Matt Riddle reveals how he feels about AEW and the 'Wednesday Night Wars' (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 60 // 05 Sep 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Riddle opened up about AEW

In two weeks, NXT will officially move to the USA Network, evolving into a live, two-hour show.

Well, Matt Riddle is definitely one of the men to watch on the black and gold right now, but what's unique is that another wrestling promotion with black and gold in its logo will be going head-to-head with NXT when AEW broadcasts live on TNT in October!

But what's the feeling in NXT? And how does Matt feel about the competition?

When The Original Bro joined us for Episode 6 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had to ask him all about it!

You can watch the full interview below or read it here.

You guys are going up against AEW on TNT. Is that something you feel pressure about?

What's the name of that company? No, no, I'm kidding, I'm kidding, I'm kidding.

Honestly, I wish them all the best. I'm super stoked. It's the Wednesday Night Wars!

Advertisement

I hope they push the envelope, I hope they push it hard and I hope they get a lot of fans, and I hope they're very successful - because the more successful they are, the more successful we'll be and the more... You know, it just really helps people out like me if there's good competition. It helps the performers, the people that actually make the show go. It really helps them. I don't feel the pressure.

Matt also opened up more generally on what he, and the rest of the NXT roster, has to do in order to transition from one hour of pre-recorded programming on the WWE Network to a two-hour show on the USA Network.

I think I'm going to keep doing what I'm going to do but I think just because there's going to be more TV, more time, they're going to need more from us.

We're going to see who can deliver on live TV, who can't and it is what it is. I'm stoked. I think it's a good challenge - not just for me but the rest of the locker room.

I like to be pushed, I like to be under pressure, I like to be in that situation, I like to sweat.

I'm stoked. I've been wanting to go on live TV since I started here. For a long time, everyone's going, "You've got to go to main roster, main roster." I was like, "Not a chance, I want NXT on TV, I'd rather wrestle on NXT on USA or FOX, or wherever."

Now, one year later, NXT is on USA. We are starting a couple of weeks from now and it's gonna be legit.

Meanwhile, we also spoke with Triple H about the deal, and whether NXT UK may follow.

You can check out our entire interview with WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.