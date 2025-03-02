WWE Superstar, not Naomi, to turn heel and unveil herself as Jade Cargill’s real attacker? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill attacked Naomi as soon as the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match kicked off. The Storm’s vicious siege resulted in The Glow getting eliminated from the match. While this could mean that Cargill took her revenge and punished her mystery assailant, there’s a chance that the real culprit wasn’t Naomi, but Bianca Belair.

Jade Cargill was ambushed by an unknown attacker in November 2024. The Storm was left bleeding and slammed into the windshield of a car in the parking lot. This rendered her unable to compete and she was stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The same fate would have fallen on Bianca Belair had Noami not stepped up as Cargill’s replacement.

Several corners in the pro wrestling world think that The Glow’s entry in the tag title picture was too smooth and convenient. Thus, she could have been the one who attacked the former AEW star. But, no suspicion fell on The EST of WWE, who was fighting a Triple Threat Match against Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport in the Women’s US Championship Tournament.

However, Belair could have been the evil mastermind behind the attack all along and had the perfect alibi to save herself, showcasing her perfect heel tendencies. She could have hired Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to attack Jade Cargill, which could explain why The Judgment Day duo was caught in the CCTV footage. This could also be the reason why the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion got scared the minute The Storm arrived in the arena.

The reason behind Belair’s plans could be the subtle face-off she had with Cargill in a Battle Royal match for the number one contendership for the Women’s World Championship in Riyadh. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jade Cargill could cost Bianca Belair her WrestleMania 41 match

Despite getting hit by a massive emotional turmoil as soon as the bout started, Bianca Belair managed to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The EST of WWE will now head to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. However, Jade Cargill could follow her former tag team partner to Las Vegas and cost her the match.

While it is yet to be disclosed if Belair has any involvement in The Storm’s ambush, the latter could have turned heel following the vicious attack. The AEW star got unfairly stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Championship and Belair and Naomi lost the belts before she could return.

Additionally, Cargill could also be bitter over the fact that The EST of WWE didn’t waste any time in replacing her. Thus, The Storm’s next target could be her former tag team partner and she could make her attack count by sabotaging her title match at The Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for these two wrestlers.

