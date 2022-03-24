Really cool that it's an extended event: Natalya shares her thoughts on WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about WrestleMania 38 and how excited she is to be a part of the historic event.

She will team up with Shayna Baszler to form a tag team, and the duo will compete against Queen Zelina & Carmella, Sasha Banks & Naomi, and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4-Way match at the Show of the Shows.

In a conversation with Matt Sheehan of WMBD, Nattie revealed that WrestleMania 38 will have all the SmackDown Superstars. The 3-time Guinness World Record holder also mentioned that they are expecting around 200,000 fans collectively on both April 2nd and 3rd.

“It’s all your favourite SmackDown Superstars. I’m excited, and I’ll be there. It’s April 2nd and April 3rd. Two nights, Dallas, Texas. We’re expecting over 200,000 people across both nights. We’re the best entertainment company in the world so we’re always going to bring the best,” said Natalya. (H/T- CIProud)

Nattie mentioned that every superstar hopes to be included on the WrestleMania card. To make that possible, the Show Of Shows is scheduled to take place across two nights.

“All the WWE Superstars want to get on the show. But it’s hard to do a show that’s eight hours long. It’s hard to keep anybody’s interest for that long. So, what’s really cool is that we’ve done it across two nights to make it an extended event,” said Nattie. (H/T- CIProud)

How Natalya helped other WWE Superstars train

The superstar spoke about how she, along with her husband Tyson Kidd, helped other WWE Superstars train.

During the pandemic, she and Kidd went crazy and decided to get a ring of their own.

Later, they had the idea of letting other WWE Superstars train inside their dungeon. Nattie and Kidd trained WWE Superstar Liv Morgan and boxer Tyson Fury.

“So, during the pandemic, my husband and I being crazy and fanatical, we have to have a ring. Even though we’re very embedded in the business, we’re still big fans of the business,” said Nattie. (H/T- Fightful)

Do you think Natalya and Shayna Baszler will become the next women’s tag team champions?

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria