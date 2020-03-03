WWE Superstar Nia Jax brilliantly hits back at fan criticism, tells one to enter next year's Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Whether they’re your favourite stars or the ones you loathe, there’s no disputing that professional wrestlers are masters of a very, very difficult craft.

We all remember the messages from our youth: ‘do not try this at home, work or school, the WWE Superstars are highly trained, professional athletes.’

While the vast majority of wrestlers became so after originally being fans of the business, it’s probably fair to say that most of those who enjoy watching the product either would or could be able to pull off the moves they see in the ring themselves.

In that respect, it might just be the case that out-of-action WWE Superstar, Nia Jax, deserves major props for responding to criticism in what many will feel is the perfect way.

It all started, as it often does, on social media. Journalist Alex McCarthy, reflecting on Randy Orton’s heinous attack on Beth Phoenix on RAW, recalled the moment that Jax was also felled by The Viper, at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

I got what I deserved 🤣😂💀 https://t.co/buRthi3tIR — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 3, 2020

Picking up on the comment, Jax jokingly responded that Orton had given her what she “deserved,” before one fan took a needless swipe at the 35-year-old, criticising her selling during the memorable spot.

Jax, as has become her style, took the dig in her stride. Without losing her cool or acting unprofessionally, the former RAW Women’s Champion simply insisted that said fan might fancy a crack at the 2021 Royal Rumble match, to see how he fared in the art of selling.

🤣😂 cool Steve, I hope next rumble you’re in there doing a PERFECT JOB!! I can’t wait 🤗 https://t.co/f89hcXwgDF — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) March 3, 2020

Needless to say, a large majority of us will be staying very much the right side of the barricade at WWE events and won’t be trying our hand at sports entertainment any time soon – not least to the avoid the wrath of Jax!

Nia Jax reveals WWE return may be some way off

This Twitter exchange comes just a short while after Jax herself admitted it may be some time before she's seen in a WWE ring again.

The Australian-born powerhouse said she doesn't even know herself when a return for her on screen is planned.