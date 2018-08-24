WWE Superstar power rankings for this week (20-26 August 2018)

The Hounds of Justice returned this week on RAW

What a week this has been for the WWE fans all over the world! If SummerSlam was not enough to entertain the fans, the fall out episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live lived up to the hype and pulled off the most appealing episodes in recent memory.

We witnessed five title changes happen this week, and four of them occurred at SummerSlam and one at SmackDown Live. We almost saw a sixth title change when Braun Strowman tried to cash in his MITB contract on the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The WWE took their game to a whole new level, and it's undeniable that they couldn't have done it without their amazing superstars. The WWE superstars stepped up to the challenge put in front of them and delivered big time by giving out memorable performances for the fans.

With that in mind, let's take a gander at the superstar power rankings from this week's WWE programming.

#5 Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose

The Shield Brothers share the fifth spot

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam and became the new Intercontinental Champion, but he did not do it alone as his shield brother Dean Ambrose was in his corner during the match and ensured Drew McIntyre didn't rain on Rollins' parade again.

Ambrose made his return on the SummerSlam go-home show of Raw, and it's safe to say the nine months he missed turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The Lunatic Fringe never looked this better before, and he has developed the physique what Vince McMahon would say belongs to a prototype pro-wrestler.

Ambrose made sure Rollins walked out of SummerSlam with the Intercontinental Championship and also had a decent match with Dolph Ziggler the following night on Raw.

But that was not the only thing Rollins and Ambrose would do on this week's Raw as we witnessed a Shield reunion during the main event when they came out to save Roman Reigns from Braun Strowman.

Their charismatic presence alone has catapulted Rollins and Ambrose into the fifth place on this week's power rankings.

