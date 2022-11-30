WWE Superstar praises Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for trusting her with promos

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently praised Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for showing faith in her promos.

Zelina was released by the company in November 2020 but returned in July 2021. She won the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament but the company did not follow up with another one this year. Zelina is now the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on the "That's Dope" podcast, Vega noted that Triple H and Stephanie trust her with promos and that they are not jittery about her slipping up on air.

"When it comes to me because they’ve [Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon] known me for a while, it’s like, ‘Hey we can already trust you on the microphone you’re not gonna say anything that’s gonna get us in trouble. You’re gonna keep to your character so here’s the skeleton of what we need from you and just fill in the meat.’ So that’s kinda how it goes.” [H/T: EWrestlingnews]

Zelina Vega reacts to Triple H's plans for an international WWE event

Triple H spoke during the media scrum following Survivor Series WarGames. The Game teased an international event in Puerto Rico during the conference and claimed that the company does big stadium events better than anyone else on the planet.

"We want to do what we do in front of fans that are ready for it all over the globe. Big stadiums, big arenas, it's what we do better than anybody else on the planet, so if you've got a city that's out there that wants WWE to come, if you've got a country out there that wants [us] to come, if you've got a continent out there you want us to come to. Yeah, call us. Stay tuned for Puerto Rico."

Zelina reacted to the comments on Twitter and said that an event like this would be huge for Puerto Rico.

Santos Escobar of Legada Del Fantasma will square off against Ricochet in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup this Friday. It will be interesting to see if Zelina Vega interferes in the match to give Escobar the advantage.

