WWE Superstar to return as a babyface and help Rhea Ripley against The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW didn't go well for Rhea Ripley. Raquel Rodriguez called out The Eradicator, and they had a heated brawl. Roxanne Perez then showed up and distracted Rhea long enough for Raquel to put Ripley through a table.

It is clear that Rhea is once again falling victim to the numbers game. The Judgment Day has used this as their playbook move in WWE for a long time and seemingly will continue to do so. With that being said, an injured star could return in the future, and even the odds: Liv Morgan.

Morgan dislocated her shoulder last week on RAW during a match against Kairi Sane. It has been reported that the former Women's World Champion could be out of action for more than six months.

While her return to team up with Ripley might sound impossible, there is a chance it could actually come into play. Rhea and Liv have a long history together, much of which revolves around Dominik Mysterio, but they were friends at one point. However, more important than their past could be their present enemies.

Obviously, Rhea has issues with Raquel and Roxanne. Meanwhile, prior to her injury, Liv got into an argument with Rodriguez and flat-out disliked Perez. Yet, now the two seem to be aligning, and there's a very real chance The Prodigy ends up becoming one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in The Miracle Kid's absence.

These issues, if left unattended, could lead to Liv and Rhea uniting despite their past issues. They may never be close friends again, but the two fighting their enemies together would be fascinating.

Dominik Mysterio's role in this saga could be interesting for WWE to explore

There is one key player in a potential Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley alliance that could either bring them together in their hatred or divide the pair further: Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom has a complicated relationship with both women.

For Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dom and The Eradicator were a couple for around two years. Things shifted when Dominik cheated on Rhea with Liv Morgan last summer. For almost a year now, Mysterio and Morgan have been a couple.

However, things have taken an interesting turn, as Dominik and Roxanne Perez have been seen flirting at times. This made Liv, who already didn't like Perez, all the more annoyed by her presence. Many believe Dominik will soon do to Morgan what he previously did to Rhea.

If that happens, Liv and Rhea could bond as scorned lovers who both felt the same disrespect from Mysterio. Alternatively, the WWE stars could have a permanent divide if Dominik remains loyal to Morgan. Ripley likely never wants to be on his side again.

