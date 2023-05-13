WWE Superstar reveals "dream match" against Brock Lesnar was his favorite compared to wrestling four-time world champion

Brock Lesnar has turned the page of his illustrious WWE career, being a veteran of the pro-wrestling world. As is the trend now that he is wrestling younger talents, perhaps the biggest shocker came when the 10-time world champion was booked to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

On the other hand, the Nigerian Giant already has an impressive resume of getting in the ring with some of the best in the business, including AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and, most recently, Seth Rollins.

Speaking to DC101, Omos was asked which of the two recent contests he competed in was his favorite. While the 28-year-old star revealed that he loved that he got the opportunity to step into the ring with The Visionary, wrestling Brock Lesnar was a dream like no other:

"I would say WrestleMania because it's always a dream getting to work with Brock," Omos stated. "It's also a dream working with Seth Rollins, but I think that was one of the, I was hoping I would get to work him before he decides to ride into the sunset." [1:03-1:15]

Brock Lesnar opened WrestleMania 39's Night Two and managed to walk out of SoFi Stadium the victor against Omos. Despite fans condemning the match since its announcement, the eventual bout was a decent one, according to many.

Omos sees 45-year-old former WWE Champion as a "big brother"

AJ Styles joined Omos at WrestleMania 37 to dethrone New Day. The duo held the RAW Tag Team Championship that year, all the way till Summerslam, where RK-Bro took away the belts.

Omos recently revealed on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast that he continues to ask for valuable advice from the two-time WWE Champion:

"AJ Styles, man," said Omos. "I can go on about how amazing and wonderful that man is. He has been such a blessing to me not only in the ring, but outside of the ring. He has become my big brother. I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and even [with] us being separated now, I ask for his feedback on everything because I truly have reverence for him."

Scotslam @scotslam



#WrestleMania37 A very impressive debut from Omos tonight. Really looked comfortable in the ring and produced some great talent. AJ Styles incredible in helping him also. New Tag champions, AJ now a Grand slam champion A very impressive debut from Omos tonight. Really looked comfortable in the ring and produced some great talent. AJ Styles incredible in helping him also. New Tag champions, AJ now a Grand slam champion 🏆 🏆#WrestleMania37 https://t.co/0CGnMOkhZ8

The duo split up in early 2022 on-screen, with AJ Styles selflessly putting over The Nigerian Giant on the January 3rd episode of WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed that WWE officials are very high on Omos after the latter's performance against Seth Rollins at Backlash. Read more here.

If you use any quote, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes