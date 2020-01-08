WWE Superstar reveals why Vince McMahon admires his work

WWE Superstar King Corbin recently appeared on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss his tenure in the promotion. They touched on several topics including Corbin shaving off his hair, feuding with Kurt Angle as the 'Constable', winning the King of the Ring tournament, among others.

The former WWE United States Champion also talked about the Superstar Shakeup in 2018 where he was drafted to RAW. He would be on a hiatus for several months before returning as Constable Corbin. Although The Lone Wolf went on to win the WWE Year-End Award for Most Hated personality that year, he revealed that the Chairman of the company, Vince McMahon, loved his work. Corbin pointed out that McMahon had called him in his office to discuss changes to his persona following that draft in 2018.

It was one of those things where Vince McMahon called me into his office and said that what I am doing is okay, but we need to do something to get you to another level. We need to make a change, we need to do something. I've been asking to cut my hair for probably a year at that point. (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

When Corbin realized that the Chairman had plans for him, he didn't hesitate to agree to the terms.

Then there was the Draft where I went to RAW and that was where Vince McMahon said, 'Let's pull back for a minute and let's take you off television, and see where we can go from here.' It wasn't a nervous moment when it happened because if he's investing time to have a conversation with you, he is going to invest time on television.

King Corbin believes that Vince McMahon is a fan of his work and that's why he came up with the idea to make some changes in his character. As we can all see, the plan clicked and Corbin is one of the most organic heels in the promotion right now.

I think Vince McMahon has been a fan of mine because I'm a big dude, a little bit old school, and have legitimate toughness. He sees motivation in certain guys and certain guys want to have it and some don't. I knew it was a repackage. It was a thing that I needed as well because there are just so many angry, bad guys, and I think we were trying to add some complexity to it and give it some different levels and give me some different levels. And I think that is what people connect to.

During the session, Corbin also recalled the incident when he had no conception about his ring gear as the Constable of Monday Night RAW. He came up with various ideas and eventually Mr. McMahon gave a green signal to the concept of wearing dress clothes.

Vince McMahon came up with it. It was a funny process because he goes to me, 'What do you see yourself wearing?' I'm like, 'Well, I don't even know what a constable is.' So I'm over here doing research and it's like a bobby over in England, and I say, 'Please don't make me wear a stupid hat.' I asked if he saw me wearing dress clothes and he goes, 'No, no dress clothes,' and then I came in two weeks later and he said that he sees me in dress clothes. So I was like, 'Okay, I'm wearing dress clothes.'

The era of Constable Corbin is now over but we have King Corbin in his place. It remains to be seen how he retaliates following the alliance of The Usos with Roman Reigns on last week's SmackDown.