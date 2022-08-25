WWE Superstar Riddle & more to feature in 'exciting' Amazon Live stream

WWE Superstars Riddle and Ciampa will appear on an upcoming live stream in association with Amazon and Mattel.

The Original Bro is currently engrossed in a Monday Night RAW feud against "The Visionary" Seth Rollins. Ciampa, on the other hand, has been making waves in an unlikely alliance with The Miz. The Blackheart even witnessed his partner get kidnapped by Dexter Lumis on the latest episode of the red brand.

In a recent Twitter post, WWE stated that it will be sending the standout superstars to an upcoming live stream. The stream is to celebrate some Mattel & WWE products and will take place on Amazon Live. Riddle and Ciampa will feature on the stream alongside radio host Sam Roberts.

"The #WWEEliteSquad is joining forces with @Mattel to talk new collector reveals and exciting WWE action figures on Amazon Live!" the company wrote.

The stream will take place on Thursday, August 25th at 6pm ET/3pm PT on Amazon Live.

Does Riddle have a planned match for WWE Clash at the Castle?

Although The Original Bro is involved in the aforementioned angle with Seth Rollins, he currently has no match confirmed for WWE Clash at the Castle.

The two were initially supposed to do battle at SummerSlam 2022, but injuries kept the former UFC fighter out of the contest. However, Riddle showed up in Nashville anyway and was once again left laying by Rollins.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion got his revenge on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Jumping Rollins at the top of the three-hour show, the brawl spilled into the audience and lasted until the show's first commercial break.

