WWE Superstar Rusev reveals the reality of situation after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

WWE Superstar Rusev is currently involved in one of the weirder storylines of WWE, as his real-life wife is having a kayfabe affair with Bobby Lashley. He was one of the Superstars whose return from Saudi Arabia was delayed, and a tweet from him had stirred up controversy regarding the already volatile situation.

In an interview with The Sun, Rusev confirmed the reality of what had happened and the reason for his controversial tweet.

Rusev reveals the reason behind his controversial tweet

When WWE's flight was delayed, resulting in several Superstars missing the SmackDown show the following day, Rusev's tweet asking for 'all the prayers' sparked some fear among the fans about their situation in Saudi Arabia.

At this point and time We need all the prayers... brother. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 1, 2019

He revealed in the interview that his tweet had more to do with his belief in God and not because WWE Superstars were being held as hostages.

He went on to talk about the situation there, and why the belief that they were being held as hostages was unreasonable.

"We were all ready to get out and we couldn't."

"The frustration just grew by each hour and me asking for prayers is nothing new."

"My father is a pastor, I'm a believer in God, Jesus Christ, our saviour, so I always ask for prayers just because I wanted to go home, not because we were held hostage."

"I don't think anyone in their rightful mind is going to hold 170 people, American citizens, hostage, I don't think that'll reflect well anywhere."

Finally, addressing whether or not he would go back to Saudi Arabia, he joked he would if the money was right. He went on to say why those trips were important to him.

"I love it, I love every single trip that we do there, I love how we break barriers with women wrestling there and Lana being able to go."

"I think it's a great victory for the company, not just for that, but to open new doors and new opportunities to develop further, it's just amazing. It's a great opportunity for us to be ambassadors for entertainers."

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Rusev's storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana goes ahead.

