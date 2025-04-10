  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • WWE Superstar's shocking heel turn to help Rhea Ripley win at WrestleMania 41? Exploring Women's World Championship possibility

WWE Superstar's shocking heel turn to help Rhea Ripley win at WrestleMania 41? Exploring Women's World Championship possibility

By Ken
Modified Apr 10, 2025 20:33 GMT
Rhea Ripley could have help from a surprising WWE star [Credit: WWE.com]
Rhea Ripley could have help from a surprising WWE star [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here and the show is looking stacked. There are numerous big title matches booked, but arguably the most intriguing is for the Women's World Championship.

Ad

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY will clash over the prestigious WWE title in a Triple Threat Match. While either of the stars could potentially win the bout, Rhea Ripley may have the advantage. In fact, The Eradicator may have unexpected help from one of the best female performers in the world: Bayley.

The Role Model could show up at The Show Of Shows and help The Eradicator by laying out one, if not both of Rhea's WrestleMania opponents. This would then mean Rhea Ripley would become the Women's World Champion again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The Role Model doing this makes sense in a few ways. First and foremost, she has a very rough history with IYO SKY. The two used to be stablemates in WWE, but they had a major falling out last year. Based on her social media behavior, Bayley seems to still hold a grudge.

As for Bianca Belair, the two are long-time rivals. While they've tried to mend fences to some degree over the past six months or so, Bayley might still harbor a lot of resentment towards The EST. If she does, a heel turn and costing Belair the win makes a ton of sense.

Ad

Bayley helping Rhea Ripley win could lead to a dominant united heel run for the two WWE stars

While Bayley helping Rhea Ripley out at WWE WrestleMania 41 could be simply due to animosity between The Eradicator's two opponents, it could be more than that. Rhea and Bayley could end up forming a partnership.

Ad

If the two unite as heels, there is little doubt that they'd be borderline unstoppable. Both are former world champions who are also two of the most decorated champions in the history of the women's division.

The pair also appear to be on good terms. They teamed up earlier this year and goof around on social media. While both of the talented women were champions last year, they even made sure to pose together to show off their belts.

Ad

With a friendly history and mutual enemies, Rhea and Bayley uniting would just make sense. Rhea benefits, as it gets her the world title. From there, Ripley could potentially aid Bayley in capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which is a belt she is yet to hold. Both stars could be better off if they're united as dominant heels.

About the author
Ken

Ken

Twitter icon

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications