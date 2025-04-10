WWE Superstar's shocking heel turn to help Rhea Ripley win at WrestleMania 41? Exploring Women's World Championship possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here and the show is looking stacked. There are numerous big title matches booked, but arguably the most intriguing is for the Women's World Championship.

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY will clash over the prestigious WWE title in a Triple Threat Match. While either of the stars could potentially win the bout, Rhea Ripley may have the advantage. In fact, The Eradicator may have unexpected help from one of the best female performers in the world: Bayley.

The Role Model could show up at The Show Of Shows and help The Eradicator by laying out one, if not both of Rhea's WrestleMania opponents. This would then mean Rhea Ripley would become the Women's World Champion again.

The Role Model doing this makes sense in a few ways. First and foremost, she has a very rough history with IYO SKY. The two used to be stablemates in WWE, but they had a major falling out last year. Based on her social media behavior, Bayley seems to still hold a grudge.

As for Bianca Belair, the two are long-time rivals. While they've tried to mend fences to some degree over the past six months or so, Bayley might still harbor a lot of resentment towards The EST. If she does, a heel turn and costing Belair the win makes a ton of sense.

Bayley helping Rhea Ripley win could lead to a dominant united heel run for the two WWE stars

While Bayley helping Rhea Ripley out at WWE WrestleMania 41 could be simply due to animosity between The Eradicator's two opponents, it could be more than that. Rhea and Bayley could end up forming a partnership.

If the two unite as heels, there is little doubt that they'd be borderline unstoppable. Both are former world champions who are also two of the most decorated champions in the history of the women's division.

The pair also appear to be on good terms. They teamed up earlier this year and goof around on social media. While both of the talented women were champions last year, they even made sure to pose together to show off their belts.

With a friendly history and mutual enemies, Rhea and Bayley uniting would just make sense. Rhea benefits, as it gets her the world title. From there, Ripley could potentially aid Bayley in capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which is a belt she is yet to hold. Both stars could be better off if they're united as dominant heels.

