WWE Superstar's wife hilariously mocks Vince McMahon

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Vince McMahon

Matt Hardy's wife, Reby Hardy, has hilariously mocked Vince McMahon with a simple meme, making it clear that the WWE Chairman is not a fan of the idea put forward by the 10-time champion.

Reby took a photo of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, tearing a copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address and labeled Pelosi as "Vince McMahon" and the paper as "Matt Hardy's ideas."

It’s a beautiful day on the Hardy Compound, guys pic.twitter.com/xOQQepghQP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 5, 2020

Matt Hardy's contract with WWE is coming to an end, and reports suggest that he will be a free agent next month. Dave Meltzer and others have already reported on this and claim that Matt is on his way to All Elite Wrestling. The same reports suggest that he will be the leader of the Dark Order.

Corey Graves also spoke about the possible exit on WWE's After The Bell podcast and begged WWE to do everything they can to keep him in the company. He said:

“Let’s do right by Matt. And again, I haven’t talked to him recently, I don’t even know if that's what he wants, but I’m going out in public and saying, ‘Matt Hardy, find your role in WWE and embrace it and WWE, find a better role for Matt Hardy because we want him.'” [H/T WrestleZone]