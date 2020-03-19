WWE Superstar says he finally understands the meaning behind Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper's AEW tweets

Lee made his AEW debut on tonight's edition of Dynamite.

He was revealed as The Exalted One, after weeks worth of teasing.

Brodie Lee

For a long time, All Elite Wrestling and The Dark Order had been teasing the arrival of The Exalted One. There was a string of names that fans speculated as being The Exalted One, with the likes of Matt Hardy and Luke Harper topping the list.

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, The Exalted One was finally revealed as Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper. The former WWE Superstar ended up taking a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon by addressing Christopher Daniels and stating that he isn't the first "out of touch old man" who didn't believe in Lee.

You are not the first, out of touch old man who didn't believe in me, but I'll make d**n sure you are the last.

Immediately after, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods took to Twitter and posted a reaction to Lee's AEW debut. Woods stated that he finally knows what 'that' means. Check out the tweet below:

I finally know what that means! — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 19, 2020

Fans of Lee and the ones who have noticed his Twitter posts must be aware of the reference Woods made in his tweet. Lee has been posting cryptic tweets for a long time now, with each tweet mentioning the particular day on which it was posted, followed by Lee telling his fans that they know what it means. Check out one of those tweets below:

It's Saturday. You know what that means. — . (@ThisBrodieLee) March 14, 2020

Lee had done nothing of worth during the last few months of his WWE stint. With him now being given a prominent role in AEW immediately upon his debut in the promotion, it would be nothing short of intriguing to find out what he manages to do as we move forward.