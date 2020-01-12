WWE Superstar says he is in "limbo", asks if The Fiend would hurt or heal him

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Would The Fiend hurt...or heal?

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has recently taken the world by storm as The Fiend, with one caveat of the character being a pair of very unique gloves - one branded with the word "hurt" and the other with the word "heal".

Said gloves seem to have "powers" that have the ability to, well, hurt or heal anyone The Fiend lays his hands on.

Most WWE Superstars are doing everything they can to stay out of the path of The Fiend, but one man who seems to be thinking very strongly about what an encounter with the WWE Universal Champion is Wyatt's long-term rival and former tag team partner Matt Hardy.

It's no secret that Matt Hardy's WWE future is seemingly up in the air, with the legendary Superstar apparently pondering whether to sign a new deal with creative differences said to be the hurdle - and Hardy's cryptic tweets came to a head earlier when he said he was in limbo, lost and empty before asking whether The Fiend would hurt or heal him.

What does this mean for the future of Matt Hardy? Only time will tell.

I am in LIMBO.



I am LOST.



I am EMPTY.



Would HE hurt me or heal me? pic.twitter.com/yVLLc8oMYP — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 12, 2020

WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are now live exclusively via BT Sport in the UK and Ireland.

WWE fans who sign up to select BT Superfast Fibre and BT Sport bundles between Friday, January 10 and Monday, January 27 will receive a WWE Championship Commemorative Title Belt.

Residents in the UK and Ireland can find out more information here.