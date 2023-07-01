WWE Superstar could be set to undergo drastic image change heading into SummerSlam

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bayley and Iyo Sky attacked Shotzi backstage, and after managing to hold her down, Bayley was able to cut a big chunk of her hair off.

Shotzi has become known for her bright green hair since being promoted to the main roster, but this huge angle could be a hint that she is set to undergo a change. Over the years, whenever a female wrestler has had their hair cut, it has led to a change in image.

Mandy Rose and Becky Lynch are two huge examples of this, and it could be exactly what Shotzi needs in order for her to be pushed in the SmackDown women's division.

Shotzi won't be part of WWE Money in the Bank

Shotzi was challenging for a place in the Money in the Bank ladder match last night on SmackDown but came up short before Damage CTRL attacked her. Sky included herself in the match, allowing Bayley to pick up the win, and the three women then got reacquainted backstage.

It's clear that this angle was done to set up a match between the two women heading into SummerSlam and could even lead to Shotzi attacking Bayley at Money in the Bank. The ladder match has no rules, which means that interference is allowed, and it would allow her to take that opportunity away from Bayley following her actions on SmackDown.

A new look and repackage could be a huge deal for Shotzi, who has struggled to maintain a lengthy storyline since being promoted to the main roster. The women's division is more competitive than ever, and sometimes a change is enough to make a difference.

Do you think Shotzi will return to WWE with a new look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

