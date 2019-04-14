×
WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 3 Things that could happen

Jake Sasko
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.01K   //    14 Apr 2019, 05:13 IST

What Will Happen In This Years Shakeup?
What Will Happen In This Years Shakeup?

This year's Superstar Shake-Up is the most important one that has happened and may ever happen. As Smackdown Live is moving to Fox soon, WWE really needs to move some top stars over to the blue brand. We could potentially see many big stars switch brands as anyone could move this year.

While many things could happen, not all of them will. As we know Vince McMahon can change his mind in a heartbeat, so he may plan these now and change his mind later, but these are 3 unexpected things that could happen in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

#3 A NXT Takeover

Some New Faces?
Some New Faces?

As we only saw one call-up on the Raw after 'Mania, that being Lars Sullivan who we already knew was coming up, it is very possible we will see some call-ups at the Shakeup. We could see a lot more than usual.

There are many stars who could come up this year from both NXT and NXT UK. Names like Pete Dunne, Undisputed Era, Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, and Matt Riddle all come to mind when it comes to call-ups this year.

Even those who it may seem unlikely to come up may still be called up to the main roster. As we saw earlier in the year, WWE can have people work NXT and the main roster at the same time. They did this with Ricochet and Aleister Black in the run-up to this years WrestleMania.

We will also hopefully see these new faces pushed straight to the top on arrival. Much like how Finn Balor was immediately made a main eventer when he was drafted in 2016. While not too many call-ups will happen, it sure seems like this year we will see more than a few names pop up.

