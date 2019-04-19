Superstar Shake-up 2019: 5 biggest mistakes WWE made during this year’s draft

The Superstar Shakeup had some surprises in store for us

Since WrestleMania 35, our minds had been constantly fixated on the Superstar Shake-Up which was scheduled to take place on this week’s past episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Not only did many superstars move from the red brand to the blue brand, and vice versa, but also moved from NXT and 205 Live to one of the two main brands.

This has given WWE a chance of revamping some rivalries and refueling the feuds behind some of its championships while giving a number of its superstars another life on the main roster. While WWE made some good and bold moves in moving many superstars from one roster to another, they failed in many spots.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest mistakes WWE made during the Superstar Shake-up this year, and look at some of the outcomes of these mistakes.

#5 Left Nikki Cross unassigned

Nikki Cross was a top contender for the NXT Women’s Championship not too long ago. She was playing a lead role in NXT’s women’s division and also doing well with Sanity. When Nikki made the jump to the main roster, she immediately got a non-title match against then SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Things haven’t looked up for the superstar much, as she has mainly been working Battle Royals and Live Events since. After the Superstar Shake-up, Nikki seems to be the only NXT call-up who has been left unassigned by the company.

While no news or reports have come out which could clarify the reasons behind this move, all we hope is that WWE hasn’t made a mistake of not assigning the talented superstar, and has a good plan for her. While Nikki is no Lars Sullivan or Becky 2 Belts, we hope that she will get some better treatment on the main roster in the coming days.

