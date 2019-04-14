WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 6 feuds WWE needs to plan after WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 35 turned out to be a huge success for WWE with multiple new champions crowned, such as the new Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

With the Superstar Shakeup happening next week, WWE needs to keep things interesting and fun, and these six feuds will definitely achieve that goal in 2019.

#1.WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins VS AJ Styles:-

The house that AJ Styles built doesn't really belong to him anymore and it's time for him to switch things up a little. The best way to do that is to send AJ Styles to RAW and challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Now, this might mean turning either Rollins or Styles heel and the latter seems more convenient at the moment. Both superstars are incredible athletes and to see them together in the squared circle would be amazing.

#2. Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor VS Daniel Bryan:-

Daniel Bryan lost his WWE Championship fair and square at the Grandest Stage of Them All and is probably not getting a rematch anytime soon, to which I'll get to later. The best WWE can do for him right now is to send him to RAW to challenge the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.

The New Daniel Bryan is already playing heel and would be a perfect opponent for the Demon King. Moreover, both superstars haven't ever come face-to-face in a WWE ring and would be such a sight for sore eyes.

#3.WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch VS Bayley:-

Now many of you would argue that Becky Lynch has already got her first challenger in the form of Lacy Evans, but I believe that isn't going to last very long. With Charlotte and Ronda Rousey out of the picture, Becky needs fresh competition and The Huggable One, Bayley, seems to be the perfect fit. After losing her Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35, Bayley is indeed looking for redemption and turning her heel would seem to be the logical booking decision to get this feud started, which would feature two of the Four Horsewomen.

#4.WWE Champion Kofi Kingston VS Drew McIntyre:-

After last week's SmackDown Live episode, it's pretty much confirmed that Drew McIntyre and The Bar are moving to the blue brand and have already started a feud with the New Day. This seems to be the perfect opportunity for Drew McIntyre to finally get his hands on the WWE championship. In my opinion, Drew deserves it more than anyone else in the industry - yes even more than Kofi Kingston.

#5.Roman Reigns VS Samoa Joe:-

It's safe to say that SmackDown really needs big faces like Roman Reigns. After overcoming Leukemia and winning his first singles match since his return at WrestleMania 35, it's time for Reigns to venture into the land of opportunity and come lock horns with Samoa Joe for the United States championship. Joe is known for making it personal; considering the fact that Reigns just came out of a very serious personal conflict, it would make for an incredible backdrop for this rivalry.

$6.The Hardy Boys VS The Bar VS The New Day:-

Now it wouldn't be fair that only one member of The New Day carries around gold around his waist, right? Since The New Day has already started a feud with The Bar, it would be interesting to see The Hardy Boys get involved into this as well and put their newly-won SmackDown Live's Tag team championship on the line.

Which feud would you like to happen after this week's Superstar Shakeup? Tell me in the comments down below.

