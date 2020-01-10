WWE Superstar Sonya Deville on what made her main roster debut special

Shubham Roy

Jan 10, 2020

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville made her main roster on the November 27, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Mandy Rose and Paige. In an interview with FOX News, Sonya talked about her impactful debut and how it helped her in her career.

Sonya Deville talks about her debut

Sonya Deville recounted how she alongside Mandy Rose made her debut as the heel faction, Absolution alongside Paige. She reflected on the surprising element of their debut by barging into the ring while running in through members of the WWE Universe in the arena.

Going back to my debut on Monday Night RAW, probably one of the most prominent moments in my head when I think of debuting in the ring. It is when Mandy and I debuted as Absolution alongside Paige.

We actually got to run in through the crowd. It was a surprise that we were debuting, that's one of my favorite moments of all time, I think I'll always remember that feeling of butterflies and just the excitement and adrenaline we had for that. I remember the PA that loaded us in the crowd going 'ready, set, go!' and at that moment we just sprinted as fast as we could to the ring. I think we beat up Sasha Banks and Mickie James that day, it was just such a cool moment. (h/t: WrestlingInc.)

Sonya explained that not many Superstars get the opportunity to make a special debut, but the fact that they were paired with Paige made it more memorable for her.