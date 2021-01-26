WWE Superstar Spectacle Results: Former World Champion returns after 8-month hiatus; Two giants debut

WWE Superstar Spectacle kicked off after a short video package of Superstars during their tours in India. Finn Balor was the first one out at the debut show at the Thunderdome, and he was set to face Guru Raaj.

Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj at WWE Superstar Spectacle

The two locked up and took things easy early on, gauging each other before their first match ever. Finn Balor took Raaj to the mat early on and Raaj replied with a side headlock. Balor hit a dropkick before we headed for our first ad break.

Back to the show, Raaj took Balor down with an elbow and hit a senton for a near fall. Balor hit the sling blade, but Raaj came back with a huge kick for another near fall. Raaj got another near fall with a crossbody before Balor got the double dropkick and hit the Coupe de Grace.

Balor finished him off with the 1916 and picked up the first win of the night at Superstar Spectacle.

Result: Finn Balor def. Guru Raaj

Match rating: B

Rey Mysterio & Ricochet, Dilsher Shanky & Zanjeer vs. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Cesaro & Nakamura at Superstar Spectacle

Shanky and Zanjeer cornered Shinsuke as the match began and Corbin came to help, but he and Dolph were wiped out as well. After a break, Cesaro and Nakamura were in control in the ring while Mysterio was in trouble.

Ziggler tagged in and went for Mysterios face and eyes, keeping him from making the tag. Team Ziggler took out Rey's teammates from the apron, but Ricochet managed to get the tag and hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a standing shooting star for a near fall.

Dolph hit a Zig Zag and tagged in Cesaro before Zanjeer and Shanky came in to soften him up.