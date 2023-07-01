WWE Superstar teases challenging Roman Reigns after winning MITB ladder match (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar recently dropped a hint at challenging Roman Reigns if he wins the Men's Money in the Bank match in London.

Apart from Escobar, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Butch, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura will also participate in the Ladder match. While it's hard to determine who would get on top of the ladder first and bring down the briefcase, it's safe to say the bout will have the London fans on the edge of their seats.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the premium live event, Santos Escobar was asked if he would be open to cashing the MITB contract on NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes. While he didn't rule out that possibility, he also namedropped World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Escobar explained that once a performer retrieves the briefcase, it is a waiting game until the right opportunity arises to cash in the contract.

"Absolutely, there are so many great champions, and Carmelo is one of them. Seth is one of them. Roman! But here's the thing. Once you retrieve that briefcase and think about that contract inside the briefcase that's gonna change your life and career. Once you have it, then it's the waiting game and wait for the right opportunity to get on that train," said Santos Escobar. [From 02:32 to 03:00]

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns would also be in action at Money in the Bank 2023

One of the most hotly anticipated matches at Money in the Bank 2023 is the Bloodline Civil War pitting Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos. The tag team bout promises to be an emotional and overwhelming thrill ride for the fans who have stayed invested in the months-long saga.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell predicted that The Usos could defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank in London.

"I think Jimmy and Jey would walk out with the win. Something's gotta happen with Solo here. What? I don't know. But that's the beauty of the show because I'm a fan. And that's the beauty of watching The Bloodline angle because no one knows because nobody has a clue what is gonna happen," said Dutch Mantell.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse BWE: The Bloodline Civil War tag team match will main event Money in the Bank. BWE: The Bloodline Civil War tag team match will main event Money in the Bank. https://t.co/3831aTArPD

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to assume the London fans are in for a memorable match where the two sides would take each other to the limits.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes