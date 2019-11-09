WWE Superstar threatened to quit after being told to lose to Goldberg after one Spear

The shortest match of the night at WWE SummerSlam 2019 saw Goldberg defeat Dolph Ziggler in 1 minute and 50 seconds.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy during WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom, Ziggler revealed that he was originally told that the match would be even shorter, with Goldberg winning after a single Spear.

However, after he threatened to quit WWE and fought all day to have a two-minute match with the Hall of Famer, the company’s decision-makers allowed the match to go longer than planned.

Dolph Ziggler on Goldberg struggles:



"They go 'it's going to be a bell, spear, pin'...



"You go 'c'maaan'.



"I fought all day long, threatened to leave, threatened to quit and said give me two damn minutes!" pic.twitter.com/SAA2dy10xp — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 9, 2019

What happened between Dolph Ziggler and Goldberg?

Goldberg’s disappointing match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June led many fans to question whether the two veterans should still compete in a WWE ring.

Dolph Ziggler began to mock the WCW legend in various promos in the build-up to SummerSlam, most notably when he told Shawn Michaels that his 2018 return at Crown Jewel was “as embarrassing as watching Goldberg wrestle”.

This led to Goldberg returning shortly before SummerSlam to set up a match between the two men at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”.

As Ziggler mentioned, the match did not last very long. However, instead of the original plan for him to lose after one Spear, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion received some time on the microphone before the match, while he gained the upper hand early on after hitting Goldberg with two superkicks.

Goldberg then hit a Spear, followed by a Jackhammer, to pick up the 1-2-3, and he even returned to the ring post-match to take out Ziggler on two more occasions.

Overall, including the pre-match and post-match segments, the two men were given 12 minutes to tell their in-ring story, plus a three-minute video package before the match.

