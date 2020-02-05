WWE Superstar to have second operation just 27 weeks after previous surgery
WWE's bad injury season continues following the injuries to the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kalisto and more as another Superstar, NXT's Karen Q, has taken to Twitter to reveal that she too has bad news relating to injury.
Karen Q received a nasty leg break during a tag-team match at an NXT Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia and underwent surgery shortly after that. The injury occurred during a tag-team match where Karen Q teamed with Bianca Belair to take on Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Rhipley.
One Twitter user who was in attendance managed to capture the moment Karen Q broke her leg, which was during a bridging pin attempt
However, as Karen Q reveals, she has not recovered as well as she would've hoped and now, 27 weeks after post-surgery for her first operation, she is now due to have a second round of surgery on the leg.
As you can see, Karen Q isn't considering this second operation a set-back and is instead choosing to approach the situation with a positive mental attitude.
We here at Sportskeeda wish Karen Q all the best with her recovery and we can't wait to see her back in a WWE ring!Published 05 Feb 2020, 07:58 IST