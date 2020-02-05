WWE Superstar to have second operation just 27 weeks after previous surgery

A nasty leg injury could keep this WWE Superstar out for quite a while

WWE's bad injury season continues following the injuries to the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kalisto and more as another Superstar, NXT's Karen Q, has taken to Twitter to reveal that she too has bad news relating to injury.

Karen Q received a nasty leg break during a tag-team match at an NXT Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia and underwent surgery shortly after that. The injury occurred during a tag-team match where Karen Q teamed with Bianca Belair to take on Reina Gonzalez and Rhea Rhipley.

One Twitter user who was in attendance managed to capture the moment Karen Q broke her leg, which was during a bridging pin attempt

Here’s video footage of what appears to be Karen Q’s injury from #NXTAtlanta. #TheFactionShow pic.twitter.com/TrdKAlrQGv — The Faction Show (@TheFactionShow) July 28, 2019

However, as Karen Q reveals, she has not recovered as well as she would've hoped and now, 27 weeks after post-surgery for her first operation, she is now due to have a second round of surgery on the leg.

Today will be 27 weeks post surgery. Tomorrow, I’ll be going under the knife again. Some may see this as a setback, but I see it as an opportunity to heal properly, mentally and physically, so that I will be unstoppable in the ring.



I’m a bit scared, but Mochi’s got my back. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/jt9MCpU7jJ — Karen Q (@karenmeee) February 4, 2020

As you can see, Karen Q isn't considering this second operation a set-back and is instead choosing to approach the situation with a positive mental attitude.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Karen Q all the best with her recovery and we can't wait to see her back in a WWE ring!