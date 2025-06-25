WWE Superstar to turn heel for the first time in 9 years and become The Rock’s lackey? Exploring the possibility

The Rock has not made an appearance in WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025. The People’s Champion offered Cody Rhodes all the luxuries if he turned heel and aligned with him as his 'Corporate Champion' earlier in the year. However, The American Nightmare rejected the massive offer, leaving The Final Boss miffed.

This led to John Cena shocking the world by turning on Cody, to join the Rock and change the landscape of the company. However, since the massive twist in the storyline, The Rock has not made his presence felt, with Cena being the ultimate heel in the company.

Cody Rhodes advanced to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament this week on RAW and is set to face Randy Orton at WWE Night of Champions this weekend. The American Nightmare could shock the world by turning on The Viper, marking a heel turn in the company for the first time since 2016, which could end up being another massive twist.

Trending

The American Nightmare could injure Orton, leaving him out of action, to become the King of the Ring and challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could lead to the Franchise Player slowly turning babyface, with The Rock re-inserting himself into the storyline, with Rhodes now on his side.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The American Nightmare himself teased a heel turn recently during an interview with Kay Adams. The former Undisputed WWE Champion stated that if The Final Boss had things going his way, he would’ve turned heel, leaving millions around the world confused.

Expand Tweet

A potential heel turn could lead to a perfect storyline between Cena and Rhodes, with the possibility of The Rock vs. Cena being the latter’s final wrestling match before his retirement. This would also open the possibility of a potential Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton mega-feud, which could also have the Undisputed WWE Championship involved.

While it sounds interesting, this is only speculation for now, and fans will have to wait and see what happens if Cody Rhodes finally turns heel in the Stamford-based company.

WWE legend feels Cody Rhodes was brought back from his hiatus early

The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena back at WrestleMania, which led to him taking a well-deserved hiatus for a few weeks.

However, the star returned at Saturday Night’s Main Event to help Jey Uso even the odds against John Cena and Logan Paul, which led to a blockbuster match at Money in the Bank.

WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley addressed Rhodes’ return, stating that the company brought him back early from his hiatus during a recent edition of Busted Open.

"Because he disappeared for a while, and absence makes the heart grow fonder. And the cheers that I heard for Cody Rhodes last night remind me of that the fact that I think the people don't want to see this guy leave again. It's always good for somebody to get out of the people's eyes for a little while... I think that they brought him back quicker," Dudley said. (From 24:06 to 25:00)

With Rhodes qualifying for the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, he is one step closer to getting a rematch against John Cena for the world title at SummerSlam.

Time will now tell what the company has in store for both men next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!