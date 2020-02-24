WWE Superstar wants 205 Live to be treated better

Lio Rush made his main roster debut in late 2018 as Bobby Lashley's hype man. The run the duo had was largely quite good and lasted until Rush was removed from the pairing following WrestleMania 35 amid reports of backstage heat.

At one point, Rush even gave an interview revealing his grievances with the company including some issues he had during the European Tour. Rush even removed mentions of WWE from his Twitter handle at one point.

Rush returned to WWE in September 2019 for the NXT brand. He quickly won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Drew Gulak which he held until losing it to Angel Garza. Rush's reign as NXT Cruiserweight Champions lasted 63 days.

Rush was recently answering fans questions on Twitter. One of the things he was asked by a fan was whether 205 Live should have its own TakeOver style special events. Rush replied by saying that 205 should be treated better. You can check out Lio Rush's Tweet below:

I think @WWE205Live should be treated better as a whole. https://t.co/ZQMDo2K9P3 — Lio (@itsLioRush) February 24, 2020

