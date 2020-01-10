WWE Superstar who Paige almost had real fight with reveals they are now close friends

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Paige is a two-time WWE Divas Champion

Lana revealed during a recent video on her YouTube channel that she is now close friends with Paige, despite the two women having their differences in the past.

One of their most notable disagreements came in 2015 when Lana wrote in an in-character tweet that Paige bullied her in NXT, which prompted the Brit to claim that her fellow Superstar made the disparaging comments in an attempt to get herself a new storyline.

In 2018, another argument between the pair was highlighted on an episode of Total Divas when Paige said she hated Lana as a person following a fight over who would be allowed to sleep in which room during a visit to Lake Tahoe.

After a clip was shared on social media (from the 12:00 mark of the video below) of Lana talking about a friendship bracelet that Paige gave her, the former SmackDown General Manager has now taken to Twitter to say that she would have “kicked her a**” in Tahoe had it not been for Nia Jax, but she now loves her WWE colleague.

Paige responded to Lana's video

Lana and Paige’s WWE careers in 2020

While Paige continues to feature as an analyst on FS1 show WWE Backstage, Lana has been one of the most prominent Superstars on Monday Night RAW over the last few months.

A match between Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) and Rusev is being advertised for next week’s episode, with Liv Morgan also expected to make an appearance.