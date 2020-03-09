WWE Superstar wins his first singles championship on the main roster at Elimination Chamber 2020

Elimination Chamber has been fantastic so far!

They say that good things come to those that wait. Well, after waiting patiently for nearly five years on the main roster, WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn finally had his moment.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman defended his title in a 1-on-3 Handicap match against former champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn tonight at Elimination Chamber in Philadelphia.

Zayn along with the help of Nakamura and Cesaro pinned Strowman to become the new Intercontinental Champion and thereby accomplished the feat of winning his first singles championship on the main roster.

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn

Even though it was a 3-on-1 advantage for Nakamura, Cesaro, and Zayn, Strowman seemed to have the advantage early on the match as he ran through all three of his opponents. However, Zayn proved to be a thorn on his side as he tried to distract The Monster Among Men at different points during the match.

Towards the closing moments of the match, interference by Zayn caused Strowman to run shoulder-first into the ring post which allowed Nakamura to nail him with the Kinshasa. The King of Strong Style and Cesaro then raised Strowman to deliver a suplex after giving the tag to Zayn and the latter then dropped Strowman with the Helluva Kick.

Zayn then covered Strowman to get the pinfall victory and win the Intercontinental Championship and escaped with Cesaro and Nakamura with both of them carrying the new IC Champion on their shoulders.