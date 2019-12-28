WWE Superstar with most wins in 2019 revealed

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

It was another action-packed year in WWE

The WWE Superstar with the most in-ring wins in 2019 has been revealed. This past calendar year has once again been packed full of great matches across WWE's vast output, from a stacked pay-per-view run, to weekly episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Even with the nature of WWE's sports entertainment action and predetermined match outcomes in mind, it is interesting to note who has had the most successful year in the squared circle.

With such a competitive roster across all brands, the company is limited in the amount of exposure and television time it can give its Superstars, so anyone able to rack up a large number of wins is clearly highly thought of.

It might come as no surprise to know, then, that Kofi Kingston has been revealed as the most successful Superstar of 2019, with a whopping 41 wins across the year. Kingston topped the list compiled by WWE's YouTube series, List This!, which included bouts up to and including the TLC pay-per-view in December.

It was a remarkable year for Kingston, who achieved a career-long dream of winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania this year, before going on to defend it successfully across a string of pay-per-views.

Behind Kingston came Seth Rollins with 39 victories in 2019, while Ricochet (38), The Viking Raiders (32) and Bayley (30) also featured on the list.