WWE Superstars' ages (from 21 to 54): How old are Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan & Roman Reigns?

Until recently, the age of a WWE Superstar was nowhere near as important as the age of an athlete in the world of sports.

For example, many football/soccer players come close to retirement when they reach the age of 35. In WWE, the majority of in-ring competitors do not hit their prime until their late 30s. Many marquee WWE names often perform well into their 40s and, in some cases, even beyond the age of 50.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, age likely played a part in WWE’s recent decision to release several superstars. Meltzer reported that the company's higher-ups want more men and women in their 20s on television. A new directive on hiring women aged 25 or younger has also been introduced.

In this article, let’s break down the ages of every WWE Superstar who is currently assigned to the RAW and SmackDown rosters. The categories also feature free agents who have recently been associated with WWE’s top two brands, including Asuka and Elias.

#5 WWE Superstars aged 21-29

Only 11 WWE Superstars under the age of 30 were assigned to the RAW and SmackDown rosters in September 2020. Fast forward 14 months and the list below shows that 16 men and women in their 20s are currently able to appear on the two brands.

Last year, only four men were included in this category: Angel, Dominik Mysterio, Humberto, and Otis. WWE has since introduced a new crop of young male talent, with Austin Theory and Omos hotly tipped to be stars of the future.

The youngest superstar in this section, Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson, moved to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. However, at the time of writing, he is yet to make his in-ring debut.

This category also features seven female superstars, including Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Sasha Banks.

Gable Steveson - 21

Austin Theory - 24

Dominik Mysterio - 24

Rhea Ripley - 25

Humberto - 26

Mansoor - 26

Toni Storm - 26

Aliyah - 27

Liv Morgan - 27

Omos - 27

Reggie - 28

Sonya Deville - 28

Angel - 29

Otis - 29

Sasha Banks - 29

Shotzi - 29

Edited by Kartik Arry