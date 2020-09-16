WWE Superstars' ages (from 23 to 53): How old are Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns & John Cena?

The age of a WWE Superstar is not as important in modern-day WWE compared to previous generations.

Back in the early-to-mid 1990s, Vince McMahon tried to create new main-event Superstars by moving the likes of The Undertaker, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels into top positions on the card, replacing ageing Superstars including Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage and Ric Flair.

Nowadays, while the majority of WWE’s full-time Superstars are aged 30-36, some people have continued to compete in matches for Vince McMahon’s company beyond the age of 50 in recent years.

On the flip side, a select few WWE Superstars have progressed quickly through the ranks to make an impact on RAW and SmackDown before the age of 30, including Dominik Mysterio and Sasha Banks.

In this article, let’s take a look at the ages of every Superstar who is currently on the WWE roster.

#7 WWE Superstars aged 23-29

To put this age category into context, Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE World Champion in history when he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to win the Undisputed Championship at the age of 25.

Two years later, Randy Orton was just 24 years old when he defeated Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2004, meaning he broke Lesnar’s record as the youngest WWE World Champion.

Unless Dominik Mysterio suddenly becomes a main-event World Championship contender, it looks like Orton’s record will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

Looking at the rest of the names in this list, it is interesting to note that just 11 WWE Superstars – and only four men – below the age of 30 currently appear on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE’s business model has changed over the last decade, with the majority of up-and-coming Superstars spending several years in NXT before moving on to RAW and SmackDown, but the lack of youth on WWE’s top two shows is still surprising.

Dominik Mysterio - 23

Humberto Carrillo - 24

Liv Morgan - 26

Sonya Deville - 26

Angel Garza - 27

Peyton Royce - 27

Otis - 28

Sasha Banks - 28

Alexa Bliss - 29

Ruby Riott - 29

Zelina Vega - 29