5 WWE Superstars who have amazing hidden talents

WWE Superstars usually remain very busy when working with the company and on he road. During their free moments, most superstars prefer spending time with their family and friends.

While many superstars prefer to relax and take a break whenever they get a chance, others like to polish their hidden talents. Xavier Woods is a talented bass guitar player, while Angelo Dawkins is an ace beatboxer. Becky Lynch is a very talented cook, and Zelina Vega is known for her belly dancing skills outside the ring.

However, several superstars have rather amazing hidden talents that fans have come to know of in recent years. With that being said, let’s take a look at the five WWE Superstars who have amazing hidden talents outside the ring.

#5. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is fluent in American Sign Language

Dolph Ziggler has played great heel characters for WWE whenever the company has called upon him. The Show-Off is a natural in the ring and pulls off great promos to get himself and his opponents over.

Not only is Ziggler a very talented wrestler, but he is also fluent in sign language. According to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, he took American Sign Language for six semesters in college and has used it on and off ever since:

“I used to be fluent in American Sign Language. I took six semesters in Kent State, and loved it. I had great teachers, made a lot of deaf friends, and it was such a blast to be able to use it. I wasn’t great in Spanish, and I feel like it just happened to work. I started using it all the time and was progressing really well. It was a lot of fun to be in that community. I’m a little out of practice, but it’s really cool to do at a signing somewhere or at the [WWE Fan] Axxess, and there are some deaf fans. They don’t have to write something down, they don’t have to gesture, and we can just sign. It’s kind of a cool moment when we can do that.” Ziggler said

Sign language is a great hidden talent for a WWE Superstar to have. It has helped him communicate with some hearing impared fans who come to meet him at WWE Axxess and other meet and greet events.

Ziggler is a stand-up comedian behind the scenes and performs under his real name. In fact, he's been featured on the Comedy Central show Roast Battles. He has also served as a political correspondent for Fox News on several occasions.

