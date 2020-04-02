WWE Superstars bombarded John Cena with 'traitor' messages after RAW episode

John Cena's WWE colleagues let him know of their disappointment

The 16-time World Champion told various stories from his career on Corey Graves' podcast

John Cena

John Cena has revealed that his WWE SmackDown colleagues were “so p****d” when he kept it a secret that he was moving to Monday Night RAW in the 2005 draft.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the 42-year-old compared the attitude of the WWE locker room in 2020 to how it used to be when he was an up-and-coming Superstar in the Ruthless Aggression era.

At the time of the 2005 draft lottery, Cena claimed he was unable to play mini golf with his fellow SmackDown Superstars because he needed to work out and he did not have time to join them.

In reality, the then-WWE Champion was chosen as the first draft pick by RAW, leading to a series of text messages from Superstars who were genuinely upset that he made the move to the red brand.

“They were all playing mini golf and I’m like, ‘I can’t make it today, I’m gonna work out.’ I’m in St. Louis getting drafted to RAW. When I came out, every one of them… I was watching my phone, [it] blew up. ‘Traitor!’… ‘Benedict Arnold!’ … you name it, everybody was so p****d because we genuinely had put our heart and soul into making the brand better than RAW.”

WWE WrestleMania 36: John Cena's return

John Cena will compete in his first WWE match in over a year when he faces “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

