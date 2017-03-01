Write an Article

WWE Superstars congratulate Beth Pheonix on her WWE HOF class of 2017 inclusion

by Staff Reporter @sportskeeda
News 01 Mar 2017, 09:27 IST

Beth Phoenix earned a reputation as one of the most powerful forces in women’s wrestling during her time in WWE. The three-time Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion also earned the respect of nearly everyone she came across in sports-entertainment.

Phoenix joins Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in the Hall’s Class of 2017. They’ll take their places in sports-entertainment history at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, on Friday before WrestleMania 33, live on WWE Network.

Here’s how Pheonix’s friends and foes alike took to social media to congratulate The Glamazon on her upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.


