WWE Superstars congratulate Beth Pheonix on her WWE HOF class of 2017 inclusion

Beth Phoenix earned a reputation as one of the most powerful forces in women’s wrestling during her time in WWE. The three-time Women’s Champion and one-time Divas Champion also earned the respect of nearly everyone she came across in sports-entertainment.

Phoenix joins Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in the Hall’s Class of 2017. They’ll take their places in sports-entertainment history at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, on Friday before WrestleMania 33, live on WWE Network.

Here’s how Pheonix’s friends and foes alike took to social media to congratulate The Glamazon on her upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.

On both a personal and professional note, I could not be happier to see @TheBethPhoenix get her due in the @WWE #HallofFame #GlamazonRules pic.twitter.com/rl2LFsBDL0 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 27, 2017

Awwww so happy for @TheBethPhoenix! There's no one like you Beth! You'll always been one of my favorites!! So strong & inspiring! N #HOF2017 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 28, 2017

Huge congratulations to @TheBethPhoenix being inducted into the #WWEHOF2017 . An amazing talent and lovely human being. Well deserved — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2017

Beyond excited for you @TheBethPhoenix you deserve this so much. One of the true genuine souls left in this crazy world we love! #ProudSis https://t.co/hq7PBcCFj5 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) February 28, 2017

You know you're old when someone you helped coach goes into the #WWEHOF. Couldn't happen to a nicer lady. #Congrats @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/wLn1LN0ZDx — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 27, 2017

In 2007, during my time in OVW, @TheBethPhoenix was the hardest worker and the kindest person. A true leader by example. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/cbnq5Y04VG — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) February 27, 2017