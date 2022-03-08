6 WWE Superstars who have wrestled at both the pre-show and main event of WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 is right around the corner and the card for the event looks pretty stacked. As always, all eyes will be on the main event as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will lock horns in a title unification match.

Competing at the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All is one of the biggest accomplishments for a WWE Superstar. However, a few superstars have to wrestle at the pre-show of the event, which is not televised and is performed only for the live crowd.

While some superstars mostly remain in the main event and a few stay on the pre-show, there are a few rare names who have done both. Not only have they wrestled in the pre-show for the live crowd, but they have also contested the main event of the night.

On our list, we will focus on six WWE superstars who have wrestled at both the pre-show and the main event of The Show of Shows.

#6. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch holds the distinction of being the first female superstar to win at the main event of WrestleMania. Lynch did so in the 35th edition of the event when she defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat winner-takes-all match.

Surprisingly, she wrestled at the kick-off show the preceding year. The Irish Lass-Kicker partook in the inaugural WrestleMania women's battle royal at the pre-show of the 34th edition of The Show of Shows.

She didn't win the match and was eventually eliminated by Mickie James.

#5. The Miz has won a main event of The Showcase of Immortals

The Miz vs. John Cena at WrestleMania XXVII

The Miz is a current WWE veteran with over 15 years of in-ring experience. He has surprisingly headlined WrestleMania once in his career and even emerged as the victor in the match.

His sole main-event match came at WrestleMania XXVII, where he defeated John Cena to retain his WWE Championship. The Miz has had multiple matches at the pre show as well.

He has competed in pre-shows at WrestleMania XXIV (24-man battle royal), XXV (w/ John Morrison against The Colóns), XXIX (against Wade Barrett) and 31 (André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal).

His match against Wade Barrett was the only one where the former WWE Champion got the win.

#4. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks, like Becky Lynch, also competed in the kickoff show Women's Battle Royal in 2018. She seemed the favorite to win the match but failed to do so and was eliminated by her friend Bayley.

Three years after the event, The Boss headlined Night One of WrestleMania. She walked into the match as the SmackDown Women's Champion but ended up losing the gold to Bianca Belair.

#3. The Big Show contested a couple of battle royals in the kickoff show

The Big Show with Shane McMahon.

The Big Show has contested a total of 17 matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and has wrestled at almost every place on the match-card. His second-ever match at the event was at WM 2000 in the main event.

Big Show (w/ Shane McMahon) squared off against The Rock (w/ Vince McMahon), Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon) and Mick Foley (w/ Linda McMahon) in a fatal-4-way 'McMahon in every corner' elimination match.

He was the first superstar to be eliminated from the match, thanks to a temporary alliance between the other competitors. The Giant has also wrestled at the kick-off show twice in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31 and 33.

#2. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair with Sasha Banks on her shoulders.

Like Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, too, has wrestled at one kickoff show and one main event. Interestingly, both matches included The Boss as well.

Belair entered the women's battle royal and was eliminated by Becky Lynch, who would later become her arch-nemesis. She then competed in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One against Sasha Banks in a winning effort.

#1. Daniel Bryan has been a part of two main events and one kickoff show

Daniel Bryan chanting Yes! with WWE Universe.

Daniel Bryan was in a feud with Sheamus for the latter's United States Championship in 2011. The two were booked for a Lumberjack match at WrestleMania XXVII that was subsequently moved to the pre-show as a dark match.

The match ended in a no-contest, and an impromptu battle royal took place on the kickoff show itself. The American Dragon soon became a main eventer and was even part of a couple of Mania' main events.

He overcame the Authority in 2014 to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in a triple threat match involving Randy Orton and Batista. Bryan then headlined another triple threat match against Edge and Roman Reigns in 2021 in a losing effort.

Edited by Prem Deshpande