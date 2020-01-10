5 WWE Superstars whose contracts expire in 2020

Brock Lesnar could be done with WWE.

What will the WWE roster look like in 2021?

Although one might think that it will look the same as it did at the beginning of this year, the fact that several Superstar's contracts are up in the next couple of months could create a huge change to the landscape. In fact, all WWE would have to do is lose a few of the key people on this list and everything will change.

With that being said, and a new year upon us, here are five Superstars whose contracts expire in 2020. As always let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will leave and who will ultimately stay.

#5 Mandy Rose

What does the future hold for Mandy Rose in WWE?

WWE has managed to do next to nothing with Mandy Rose during her two-year run on the main roster and one has to wonder if they ever will. Interestingly enough, it was rumored that Vince McMahon was very high on Rose from the beginning, which makes her limbo like status very confusing.

As if that wasn't puzzling enough, it now appears that Rose's contract will be up sometime in 2020 and one has to wonder if it will result in her leaving The WWE. Of course there is still time for WWE to sign Rose and everyone else on this list, but when you look at the Superstars that are resigned already and those that aren't, it seems like they might leave.

In the end, one also has to wonder if Rose wants to continue in the WWE at this point in time. It will certainly lead to more publicity and maybe even a push up the card, but that might not happen based on WWE's history with using her!

