At its core, WWE is a business where superstars just try to one-up another. It is a promotion defined by competitiveness, with everyone wanting to rack up wins and memorable moments.

Sometimes, however, WWE wrestlers go out of their way to embarrass a colleague. Over the years, we have seen countless methods employed by superstars to humiliate their rivals. Out of all of them, the ultimate form of disrespect is probably cutting someone's hair off.

WWE has had more than its fair share of superstars playing the role of barber. The best thing about the whole gimmick is that fans love to see wrestlers get embarrassed in that fashion. Over the years, we have been treated to many haircuts live on air.

Here are five times WWE Superstars cut each other's hair for real.

#5. On our list of 5 times WWE Superstars cut each other's hair for real: Edge cutting Kurt Angle's hair

Edge was only too happy to cut Angle's hair

Edge and Kurt Angle's infamous hair vs. hair match at Judgment Day 2002 is remembered for the former cutting the latter's hair. It was a hugely embarrassing moment for Angle, but a very entertaining one for fans.

Having contested an intense battle that saw Edge and his opponent kick out of each other's finishers, The Rated-R Superstar was put in the Ankle Lock. He escaped it with a great counter and pinned The Olympic Gold Medalist with a small package to take the win.

After the match, a grinning Edge grabbed a trimmer and proceeded to give his rival an embarrassing haircut. As far as makeovers go, we think The Ultimate Opportunist did a great job.

#4. Sonya Deville targets Mandy Rose's hair

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were part of the tag team called Fire and Desire. They split following personal differences, but one was not done with the other.

The villainous Deville vowed to attack and ruin Rose's life. Her threat resulted in a sneak attack on her former tag team partner and something much worse afterwards.

The former MMA fighter proceeded to furiously cut God's Greatest Creation's hair in a state of rage. However, she got her comeuppance as she lost a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match to Rose later on.

#3. Victoria takes Molly Holly's hair as a reward

No one wanted to be Molly Holly at WrestleMania XX

Molly Holly's desperation to earn a match at WrestleMania saw her agree to a Hair vs. Title match. If she lost, she would have her hair shaved by champion Victoria.

Holly received her opportunity to win the world title, leading to an epic encounter at WrestleMania XX. Despite a valiant effort, she lost the match and had to suffer the consequences.

Although she tried to run away, Victoria stopped her and knocked her out. She would then proceed to shave her head as the WWE Universe ate it up.

#2. Bianca Belair gives Becky Lynch a taste of her own medicine

Belair took a piece of The Man, quite literally in this case

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's feud recently took a shocking turn. After weeks of tension building up, Lynch attacked Belair from behind and whipped out a pair of scissors to cut her rival's braid off.

However, the No. 1 contender responded by hitting the RAW Women's Champion with two KODs. She then realized what Big Time Becks was trying to do, and in a fit of rage, proceeded to cut the champion's hair.

The Man was furious after she recovered and proceeded to curse Belair in a backstage interview. The feud jumped two gears with one segment, and their WrestleMania match will be more intense than ever.

#1. Vince McMahon gets an embarrassing haircut

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump's infamous Battle of the Billionaires resulted in one of the most iconic moments in WWE history. Having lost the bet, the Chairman of the board was forced to get a haircut in public.

For the much-anticipated match at WrestleMania 23, McMahon picked Umaga to fight for him, while Trump picked Bobby Lashley. After an intense match, it was Lashley who picked up the victory and sealed Vinnie Mac's fate.

Team Trump, along with special guest referee 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, then proceeded to shave off McMahon's hair. Everybody went home happy, except for the follically-challenged owner of WWE.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande