5 WWE Superstars who are close friends with celebrities from other fields

WWE and the wrestlers under their employment are globally recognizable. They are famous people with tons of connections and a massive fan-following.

Naturally, the superstars have their share of high-profile friends and acquaintances. Contacts are everything in the celebrity lifestyle, and these people will also have many of them across many fields and avenues.

Whether it is sports, cinema, music or anything else, many superstars have friends in these lines of work. Some of them forge deeper bonds and friendships with them. Given how pro wrestlers are not the highest tier of fame, networking with such people helps boost their popularity.

Here are five WWE Superstars who we know are close friends with celebrities from other fields.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who are thick friends with celebrities: The Rock

This friendship melts our Hart

The Rock went from selling out arenas all over the world to selling out cinema halls around the globe. Dwayne Johnson made a name for himself in WWE and worked hard to get where he is today.

The Rock is friends with a lot of A-list people, but he is best friends with Kevin Hart. The two share a hilarious relationship and camaraderie. The comedian and The People’s Champion trade a lot of banter on Instagram and can be seen having fun together.

#4 The Terminator shuns the rules of The Game

Not many people are aware of this, but WWE’s Triple H is actually close friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold is one of the most famous people in the world today, and HHH is one of his close friends.

Schwarzenegger has butted heads many times with the 14-time World Champion in the WWE ring. He has also infamously knocked out The King of Kings. However, the Terminator has also presented him with a Lifetime Achievement award and continues to maintain close relations with him.

#3 Cabrera in a state of Bliss

Bliss and Cabrera are close friends

Alexa Bliss is currently engaged to singer Ryan Cabrera. The pair were linked to each other when they weren’t even aware of each other’s existence, but met because of it and became friends.

Bliss and Cabrera’s friendship then blossomed into romance. He proposed to her soon after, making every fan smile like an idiot. They are hence the best of friends who are also about to get married.

#2 Once you go Shaq, you never go back

Big Show’s history with basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is well-documented. Their will-it-won’t-it saga for a match at WrestleMania has been going on for many years now.

However, not many people know that behind the scenes, Show and O’Neal are close friends. The giant himself spoke of his relationship with the retired athlete, saying he was an all-round nice bloke.

“I think Shaq is like me at heart. He’s a big kid. He’s a huge wrestling fan, a huge WWE fan. He likes to get in the mix, get involved with it. We’ve been friends for a long time. I love the fact that he calls me out and talks trash.

“His exuberance, his excitement, his passion, he’s always a pleasure to be around, he’s somebody I can’t wait to some day get in the ring and just give one of those big over hand chops and see the look on his face…”

#1 Vin Diesel and John Cena are family

At least Vin Diesel can see John Cena

The last word may be a meme, but Vin Diesel and John Cena are indeed friends. The latter was cast as the former’s brother in The Fast and the Furious series when the ninth movie was announced.

Diesel recalled that when he was looking for someone to play Jakob Toretto, Cena coming to him was almost divine.

“For two months before I went into filming, I created a shrine where I could do all the combat training, all the stunts and I had the Charger there to simulate the garage to get into the Dom state of mind.

“[John Cena] comes into the shrine one morning, and I had this strange feeling...that Paul Walker had sent him.”

