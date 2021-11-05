6 WWE Superstars who have interesting hobbies

WWE Superstars usually get very busy in their lives as sports entertainers. Most try to take out some extra time from their schedule for some hobbies that they enjoy.

Over the years, WWE fans have come to know of many different and interesting hobbies that their favorite superstars have. Xavier Woods is known for his love of gaming, while Zelina Vega loves to cosplay in her free time.

Jeff Hardy is also well-known for his mastery of canvas and pace painting. However, many superstars have rather interesting hobbies. Their hobbies are either unusual for their age or do not fit with their on-screen characters.

With that being said, here is a list of six WWE Superstars who have some interesting hobbies.

#6. Sasha Banks spends her time watching anime and listening to K-Pop outside WWE

Sasha Banks has slowly become one of the top women in WWE today. She has won several titles in the company and will go down in history as one of the best in-ring workers.

Banks is well-known for her outfits and bright-colored hair in WWE. Outside of the ring, the superstar likes watching anime and listening to K-Pop music. Even though Banks comes across as a serious on-screen individual, she is like many of her fans off it.

In an interview with Game Revolution, Banks revealed that she tries to take out time to watch anime. She also wants WWE to tour South Korea so she can catch up with some of her favorite K-Pop stars and bands in the country.

“I always go back and watch the same things, ‘cuz I just love it. Like Death Note is one of my favorites of all time. Have you seen Monster? (I hadn’t.) School Rumble? Oh my god, that one’s so good, I wish they’d do a third season… it’s hard, maybe people can give me some recommendations and I’ll start to watch some stuff.” Sasha Banks said

“With the K-pop, first Big Bang. Oh my god, so cool. I wish WWE would go to Korea, because I would probably never leave. That would be amazing. I also like… Xavier Woods just went to a Babymetal concert in Toronto recently, and I’m SO jealous of him! I dunno, I’m just livin’ life.” She added

The Boss is an influential figure in the world of sports entertainment today. Her love for K-pop and anime seems to really influence her style and ring gear in WWE.

