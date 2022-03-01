3 WWE Superstars who have joined politics

WWE is much more layered than a wrestling business. The complexities of being someone involved with the company are deep and significant. Indeed, as many have said before, it is like swimming with sharks in the deep end.

To survive in WWE, one must have both the wrestling fundamentals and the political side of things down. Connections and relationships at the top play a key role in the person staying at the top of the mountain.

It is for this reason that the mainstays of the company maintain their top-dog status. One could call them experts on the political side of things, and a few of them have ended up joining politics after their time in wrestling and putting all the lessons they learned to good use.

Here are three WWE Superstars who joined politics after the end of their in-ring careers.

#3 On our list of WWE Superstars who ended up joining politics: The Great Khali

ANI @ANI Wrestler The Great Khali joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi Wrestler The Great Khali joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi https://t.co/ixWuH8d64T

The Great Khali is remembered for making a big splash in WWE back in the day. He did battle with the likes of John Cena, Batista, and Shawn Michaels and even became World Heavyweight Champion.

Khali has now made a big splash on the Indian political scene by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He revealed the reason for making the switch to politics, stating he was impressed by the party's vision and policies.

The Punjabi Playboy has also been running a successful wrestling school in India.

#2 Kane graduates from the Big Red Machine to politician

Kane is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. There is hardly anyone who hasn't heard of the Big Red Machine and his terrifying exploits in the ring.

The man behind the mask, Glenn Jacobs, is now a successful politician. He ran for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, back in 2017 and won out against his opponent Linda Haney in convincing fashion.

The three-time world champion is currently using all his years of experience to do his bit for his county.

#1 Inoki makes the switch to politics and diplomacy

Antonio Inoki is the most successful Japanese wrestler in history. To put things into perspective, his 1995 match with Ric Flair saw 190,000 fans flock to North Korea to watch. It remains the most attended event in pro-wrestling history.

Inoki has always been a mainstream darling and beloved of the masses. He subsequently used it to his advantage and entered politics. The Hall of Famer won a seat in the Japanese House of Councilors in 1989 and served for six years.

He managed to secure another stint in 2013 and was part of the House until 2019.

However, Inoki's biggest achievement was celebrated on a global level. He was involved in diplomacy for Japan and turned his political career once again to become a successful diplomat.

Which of the current wrestlers do you think can transition into politics? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha